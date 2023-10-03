Christian Pulisic has had a dream start since moving to AC Milan this summer. The American winger has already scored three goals in eight games played with his new club in all competitions, and has a crucial role in the tactical system of coach Stefano Pioli. Pulisic mainly played in this first part of the season as left winger of the attacking three-line, with Rafael Leao playing on the right to support central striker Olivier Giroud.

Unlike the past, when Pulisic used to play more on the right, the new role is fitting well so far and has also forced Pioli to bench new summer signing Samuel Chukwueze, who was supposed to be the starter when he arrived from Villarreal. However, the performances of Pulisic and the impact he had since he arrived in July convinced Pioli to move him on the left side of the attacking line.

On Wednesday, Pulisic will make his comeback at the Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund, where he's expected to play as a starter as AC Milan need to win their first game of the Champions League season after drawing at home against Newcastle two weeks ago. AC Milan against Borussia Dortmund means that Pulisic will be back to Dortmund, where everything started and where he made his first steps at the highest level of the game.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 4 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: BVB +135; Draw: +245; AC Milan +190

Pulisic is the player that AC Milan needed to sign and didn't have in the past season. A winger that could play on both sides of the attacking line and could also create some rotations, especially when key player Rafael Leao is not playing. Last year, the Rossoneri suffered a lot when the Portuguese winger was not fit, such as in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League's semifinals against Inter. There was a team with Leao on the pitch and another one without him.

This season things are drastically different, and that's definitely good news for the Rossoneri fans. The impact of Pulisic has been great up to now. He played in all eight games played by AC Milan, and started on the bench only in the opening game of the Champions League's group stage against Newcastle.

He played six games as left attacking winger and only one (against Cagliari) as right winger when Rafael Leao was benched last week. He scored three goals against Bologna and Torino in the first two Serie A games of the season and last weekend opener against Lazio and also provided one assist against Cagliari. The Rossoneri won all the games he started, apart of the unfortunate 5-1 loss against Inter in the Derby della Madonnina, the real only disappointment of the season so far for both Pulisic and the club.

Pulisic' numbers are also impressive so far, apart of the goals scored he has a 81.8% Pass Completion Percentage, seven chances created (one per game started), ten shots and 25 balls recovered. Therese are numbers that show he's fully involved in the new tactical system of AC Milan, that this season switched from the 4-2-3-1 to the 4-3-3.

The USMNT star joined AC Milan in the summer for €20 million with add-ons from Chelsea, where he played from 2019 to 2023. Pulisic arrived at the English club in the summer of 2019 for around €65 million from Borussia Dortmund, becoming one of the most expensive transfers in the history of the sport and the most expensive American player. His spell at Chelsea was successful as he scored 26 goals in 145 games in all competitions and also won the UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Supercup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Predicted starting lineups

Potential BVB XI: Kobel; Sule, Hummels, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Emre Can, Brandt, Wolf; Adeyemi, Malen.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Musah, Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

Prediction

AC Milan need to win this clash after failing to win the opening game against Newcastle. Pick: AC Milan 2, BVB 0.

Wednesday's Champions League TV schedule