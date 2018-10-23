Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online
The two top teams in the group square off in Germany
Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund welcome Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to Germany on Wednesday in a tasty Champions League group stage battle. Both teams have won their first two games, and the winner here will put one foot into the round of 16.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
These two teams are pretty even, with Dortmund better in attack and Atleti better at the back. On the road in Germany, this is one of those matches where Atleti can get an early goal and sit back. But when it is all said and done, it's a draw. Dortmund 1, Atleti 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Inter preview
The winner here takes control of the group
-
PSG vs. Napoli preview
PSG could go top of the group with a win
-
Liverpool vs. Red Star preview
The Reds are expected to take the points at home
-
Spurs vs. PSV preview
Spurs are in need of a win after losing their first two
-
Real Madrid gets a victory
This team needs some new players up top and maybe a new coach
-
City shines vs. Shakhtar
Another David Silva winner and another three points