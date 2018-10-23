Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online

The two top teams in the group square off in Germany

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund welcome Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid to Germany on Wednesday in a tasty Champions League group stage battle. Both teams have won their first two games, and the winner here will put one foot into the round of 16.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid in the USA

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: Galavision
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

These two teams are pretty even, with Dortmund better in attack and Atleti better at the back. On the road in Germany, this is one of those matches where Atleti can get an early goal and sit back. But when it is all said and done, it's a draw. Dortmund 1, Atleti 1.

