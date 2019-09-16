Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Champions League contender Barcelona goes to Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday for Matchday 1 in a battle between two Group F teams. The clubs are joined by Inter Milan and Slavia Prague in the group stage, but these two are the favorites to advance to the round of 16 come December, and there is no shortage of storylines ahead of this one. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Date : Tuesday, Sept. 17



: Tuesday, Sept. 17 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Signal Induna Park



: Signal Induna Park TV channel : UniMas and TUDN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona +130 | Borussia Dortmund +190 | Draw +265

Storylines

Barcelona: Will Lionel Messi play? That's the big question. He was absent in the 5-2 win over Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. He hasn't played at all this season, but was declared fit to play and was listed on the traveling roster. The team will also get a boost with Luis Suarez's return over the weekend, as the Uruguayan striker scored twice. Suarez could very well start with Antoine Griezmann in attack.

Borussia Dortmund: All eyes are on Paco Alcacer as he has scored in every game this season and has some motivation ahead of this game. Alcacer made a name for himself in Spain at Valencia and earned a move to Barcelona, but it never really worked out for him there. He went to Dortmund on loan last season and killed it, and now he goes up against his former team looking to prove to them they shouldn't have given up on him.

Prediction

Messi gets back on the pitch, but Dortmund gets a good result at home against Barca in a fun, pacey match with lots of goals.

Pick: Barcelona 2, Borussia Dortmund 2