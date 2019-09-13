Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen face off on Saturday to kick off the day's Bundesliga action in what's expected to be an intense, speedy and potentially high-scoring battle as part of Matchday 4. Dortmund enters the day in fifth place with a record of 2-0-1, while Leverkusen is in fourth at 2-1-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Bundesliga: Dortmund vs. Leverkusen

Date : Saturday, Sept. 14



: Saturday, Sept. 14 Time : 9:30 a.m. ET



: 9:30 a.m. ET Location : Signal-Iduna-Park



: Signal-Iduna-Park TV channel : FS1



: FS1 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Dortmund: Paco Alcacer is the guy to watch for Dortmund. He's scored in every game he's played since the start of the season, including two Euro 2020 qualifiers for Spain. The former Valencia and Barcelona man has settled in well in Germany and is one of the top strikers in the league.

Leverkusen: If you haven't seen Kai Havertz, here's your chance. The 20-year-old star midfielder is arguably the top young talent in the country and can do it all. He is a scoring machine that can also set up his teammates and win the ball back. Here has the chance to be one of the very best in the world in a handful of years.

Dortmund vs. Leverkusen prediction

Alcacer's second half strike gives Dortmund a big win ahead of its Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Pick: Dortmund 2, Leverkusen 1