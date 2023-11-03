When Borussia Dortmund meet Bayern Munich, It's always the most awaited clash of the Bundesliga season. The two sides meet for the first time this year, after the incredible end of the 2022-23 season, when Bayern Munich managed to win the championship only because Edin Terzic's team failed to win against Mainz. This year, the two sides are currently fighting at the top of the table and still haven't lost a single game between them. Bayern are second, two points behind Bayer Leverkusen, with 23 points while Dortmund are fourth with 21 points. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, November 4 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: BVB +280; Draw: +340; Bayern -130

Team news

Borussia Dortmund: BVB have no players out injured as things stand and Terzic has some options. Felix Nmecha and Emre Can will form a double pivot in the midfield, with Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, and Giovanni Reyna playing ahead. Youssoufa Moukoko is expected to play as a central striker.

Potential BVB XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Schlotterbeck, Wolf; Nmecha, Can; Reyna, Brandt, Reus; Moukoko.

Bayern: Thomas Tuchel's side lost to third division Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal earlier this week and Bayern need to react against the historical rivals. Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer, who will replace the suspended Joshua Kimmich, will play in the midfield. Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, and Kingsley Coman will play behind Harry Kane, who already has scored twelve goals so far this season.

Potential Bayern XI: Neuer; Davies, Min Jae, Upamecano, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane.

Prediction

Bayern need to react after losing in the DFB Pokal and this is the most important game of the season. Also, Tuchel's side need to close the gap with Bayer Leverkusen. Pick: Bayern 2, BVB 1.