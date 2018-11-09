Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: Prediction, Bundesliga pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The first Der Klassiker of the season arrives on Saturday as Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund welcome Bayern Munich with revenge on their minds. Bayern beat Dortmund 6-0 in March, but with this one at Signal Iduna Park, the black and yellow are confident in getting a result to remain undefeated. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Date : Saturday, Nov. 10



: Saturday, Nov. 10 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Dortmund, Germany



: Dortmund, Germany TV channel : FS2



: FS2 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Bayern Munich +110 / Borussia Dortmund +210 / Draw +285

Storylines

Borussia Dortmund: Pulisic and company are undefeated to start the season and looking to keep it going against their bitter rivals. A win here will solidify the black and yellow as legit Bundesliga title contenders.

Bayern Munich: It's been a slow start, but this team is still the king of the Bundesliga. It can regain confidence and momentum early on in the season after an inconsistent start.

Dortmund vs. Bayern prediction

Look for this one to finish leveled. In a match that is incredibly competitive and physical, Dortmund gets a late equalizer to split the points.

Pick: Draw (+285)