The top two teams in the German Bundesliga clash on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund meets Bayern Munich. Bayern (15-3-7) is coming off a 2-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on March 19, snapping a four-match winning streak. Borussia Dortmund (17-6-2) is 1-1-1 in the last three matches after winning the previous 10. They are coming off a 6-1 win over FC Koln on March 18. Bayern finished first a year ago, while Dortmund was second.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Bayern Munich is listed at -210 (risk $210 to win $100) on the money line, while Borussia Dortmund is +470. A draw would return +380 in the latest Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund odds at Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before making any Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich picks, be sure to check out the Bundesliga predictions and best bets from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 67-73-1 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, but thanks to some plus-money hits, he's returned more than $300 for $100 players during that span.

Now, Green has set his sights on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund and just revealed his picks and best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: Bayern -1.5 (+110)

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: Bayern -210, Dortmund +470, Draw +380

BAY: Bayern has a plus-60 goal differential this season

DORT: Dortmund is averaging 2.5 goals per match in 2022-2023

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Bayern Munich

Forward Jamal Musiala leads Bayern in scoring with 11 goals and eight assists in 20 matches. He's had one match with multiple goals – a two-goal effort in a 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt – and recorded one goal and two assists in a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen. He had both assists in a 2-0 win over Schalke in November. In four seasons with Bayern, he has 22 goals and 14 assists.

Also helping power the team is forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. In 13 starts and four substitutions, the 34-year-old has scored 10 goals and added two assists. However, Choupo-Moting could miss Saturday's showdown with a back injury. If he's unable to go, Bayern will likely turn to Leroy Sane, who's recorded seven goals and four assists in league play.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Midfielder Julian Brandt leads Dortmund in scoring, with eight goals and five assists in 20 starts. He has scored two goals in his last four matches, including a one-goal, one-assist effort in a win over Hoffenheim. In four seasons with Dortmund, he has scored 23 goals in 118 appearances. He had nine goals in 31 matches a year ago.

Midfielder Marco Reus has been red hot. In his last match against FC Cologne, he scored a brace in the 6-1 victory. He has four goals and two assists in his last five matches, and in 13 starts, he's racked up six goals and four assists. This is Reus' 11th season with Dortmund. In 259 appearances, he has registered 114 goals.

How to make Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund picks

Green has analyzed Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund from every angle and we can tell you he's leaning Over on the goal total (3.5). He's also revealed a plus-money play while offering a full analysis of this massive showdown. He's only sharing his picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund, all from the European soccer expert who has generated a $300 profit for $100 bettors since the end of the 2022 World Cup, and find out.