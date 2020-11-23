Borussia Dortmund welcome Club Brugge to Germany on Tuesday in Champions League group stage play as the two square off on Matchday 4. Dortmund lead group F with six points, while Brugge are still in the fight in third place with four points. The two played on Matchday 3 in Belgium, with Dortmund winning 3-0.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Dortmund -355; Draw +470; Brugge +950 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dortmund: Erling Haaland is in fantastic form after scoring four goals in the win at Hertha Berlin, and he enters this game tied as the UCL's top scorer alongside Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Juventus' Alvaro Morata. He should be able to add to it here, despite Brugge's above-average quality in defense. The Belgian side struggles with physical strikers, especially on low balls from the wing, so this should be a game where Haaland can find the back of the net at least once.

Club Brugge: On a two-game winning streak entering this one thanks to wins in league play, confidence will be high, even more so knowing that a win could potentially move them into first place. Easier said than done, but the team shows cohesion and has a belief in them that they can get a result. For that to happen though, Dortmund have to have an off game in attack, because they'll get the chances. A draw here would feel like a win.

Prediction

It's all Dortmund for 90 minutes as Haaland scores two. Pick: Dortmund 3, Brugge 0