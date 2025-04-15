Hansi Flick's Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund in Germany for the Champions League quarterfinals return leg at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday after winning the first leg 4-0 in Barcelona last week. FC Barcelona dominated the first game in Spain thanks to the goals scored by Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and the brace of former Borussia Dortmund striker Robert Lewandowski, who will make his return in his former stadium where he played from 2010 to 2014.

FC Barcelona manager Flick spoke about the motivations of his team despite last week's win during the prematch press conference: "I have a lot of faith in this team. We have gone through a lot of games without losing and we should be proud of that. I can't complain about a single one of my players. This team is incredible. We have worked hard all season and the players are fit and in good form, and motivation is always important in the final part of the season when you need that little bit extra."

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who is expected to start on Tuesday, spoke about his incredible season as he joined the Spanish giants a few months after announcing his early retirement. "Months ago I was retired and now I am playing in one of the best teams in Europe. Winning is what I like most. I would never have imagined that after retiring I would have the chance to win these competitions. My dream has been to win the Champions League and I hope it comes true".

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac assessed the health conditions of club captain Emre Can who is in doubt for the game against FC Barcelona "because he has been struggling with muscular problems in the adductor area for weeks. He has played through gritted teeth time and again, and that is something that needs to be highlighted," as the former Juventus player missed the last training before Tuesday's match.

How to watch BVB vs. FC Barcelona and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : SIGNAL IDUNA PARK -- Dortmund, Germany

: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK -- Dortmund, Germany Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: BVB +300; Draw +300; FC Barcelona -125

Here's a look at the projected lineups for the Borussia Dortmund game against FC Barcelona:

BVB vs. FC Barcelona possible starting lineups

BVB XI: Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Emre Can, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson, Carney Chukwuemeka, Pascal Gross, Julian Brandt, Daniel Svensson, Serhou Guirassy, Karim Adeyemi.

FC Barcelona XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha.