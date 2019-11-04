Borussia Dortmund vs. Inter Milan: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch
This is a critical match in group stage play
Matchday 4 of the Champions League has a bunch of tasty matchups, but none may be better than Inter Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund. Set for Tuesday in Germany, it's a rematch of the exciting Matchday 3 clash in Northern Italy which Inter won 2-0 to put its UCL campaign back on track. The winner here sets themselves up nicely to advance to the round of 16, while the loser may just need to get something from mighty Barcelona to have any chance of advancing.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Inter vs. Dortmund
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Signal-Induna-Park
- TV channel: UniMas
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Dortmund: The German club hasn't lost since that defeat in Milan and has scored five goals in the last two games. Dortmund had only two shots on goal in the match against Inter, and part of that was because the passing in the final third was just awful. Here we will probably see Jadon Sancho try to play more into the box and be more dangerous.
Inter: Inter has such a strong attack with Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku, but there have been questions about the defense. Often playing three at the back can leave this squad with too much space to deal with, even with a star like Diego Godin leading the last line. Against a Dortmund team that likes to get wide, don't be surprised to see Inter spread out a bit more in defense and maybe summon the midfielders to do more at the back. At Dortmund, a draw would be a satisfying result.
Dortmund vs. Inter prediction
The German club gets revenge, scoring early in both halves to position itself to move on.
Pick: Dortmund 2, Inter 1
