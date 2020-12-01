Borussia Dortmund look to stay hot in the Champions League when the Bavarians host to Serie A side Lazio on Matchday 5 this Wednesday. Dortmund is riding high after a third consecutive group win with their most recent victory a 3-0 result against Club Brugge. Lazio is coming off a 3-1 win against Zenit last week. Only one point seperates the two teams in the group for first and second place, as they look to go head to head.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 1

: Wednesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : BVB Stadium -- Dortmund, Germany

: BVB Stadium -- Dortmund, Germany Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Borussia Dortmund -165; Draw +320; Lazio +420 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lazio: The Serie A took the win the first time these two teams met on Matchday 1 with a 3-1 victory. Their most recent win against Zenit was evenly matched despite going up two goals in the first half, with Ciro Immobile converting a penalty for his second goal. Immobile's return to the squad has reenergized the squad and the Italian side will need another big performance from him in front of an injured Lazio defense if the team wants to push back against a streaking Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund: The Bundesliga side can win the group with a win or advance into knockouts with a draw. The team is on a three match win streak in the group and Erling Haaland has just looked lethal in their past three matches. If they can set the tempo and score early they could either hang on for a result that would see them win the group or advance into the next round.

Prediction

Haaland continues his goal scoring and Dortmund edges out the win. Pick: Dortmund 2, Lazio 1