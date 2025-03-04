The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues with the first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Lille on Tuesday on Paramount+. The German hosts are a disappointing 10th in the Bundesliga table, but have played well thus far in the Champions League. Lille are fifth in the Ligue 1 standings and have taken down some very tough UCL opponents en route to the Round of 16. Lille dominated Feyenoord 6-1 in their last UCL match, while Dortmund advanced after outscoring Sporting Lisbon on aggregate 3-0. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch the full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. Lille odds list the hosts as -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Lille as the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +310 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille date: Tuesday, March 4

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille date: Tuesday, March 4

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille time: 3 p.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille time: 3 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

UEFA Champions League picks for Lille vs. Borussia Dortmund

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Dortmund vs. Lille, Eimer is backing both teams to score for a -130 payout (risk $130 to win $100). The expert notes that both sides in this matchup have played better in the Champions League than they have in league play, so he expects both teams to come out in full force. Lille have scored 17 goals in eight UCL matches, while Dortmund have scored a staggering 22 goals in eight games. Each side was only clean-sheeted once in the group stage, so they are expected to score on Tuesday.



Eimer is especially focused on Lille forward Jonathan David, who's tied for ninth in the Champions League with six goals in eight matches.

"If David shows up, the team is competitive, and they're in all kinds of trouble if he has a bad game," Eimer told SportsLine. "Expect him to do anything he can to help his team find a positive result in this first leg."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see EFL League One, Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

