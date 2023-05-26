Borussia Dortmund will look to win its first German Bundesliga title since 2011-2012 when they take on Mainz in the final match of the season on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund (22-7-4) lead second-place and 10-time defending league champion Bayern Munich by two points on the Bundesliga table. Mainz (12-12-9), ninth on the table, have lost their last four matches, including a 4-1 setback to Stuttgart on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund won the last meeting with Mainz, securing a 2-1 victory on Jan. 25.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Caesars Sportsbook lists Borussia Dortmund as the -700 favorite (risk $700 to win $100) in its latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz odds, with Mainz the +1600 underdogs. A draw is priced at +700 and the over/under for total goals scored is 4.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz:

Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz spread: Dortmund -2.5 (-105), Mainz +2.5 (-125)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz over/under: 4.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz money line: Dortmund -700, Mainz +1600, Draw +700

BD: Dortmund have a goal differential of plus-39 in Bundesliga action

MZ: Mainz are 6-7-3 for 21 points in road matches this season

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a balanced scoring attack with eight players scoring six goals or more on the year. Midfielder Julian Brandt is among those leaders with nine goals and nine assists in 31 appearances, including 28 starts. He has taken 38 shots, with 23 on target. In Sunday's 3-0 win over FC Augsburg, he scored a goal on five shots. Over the past five matches, Brandt has registered one goal and four assists on nine shots.

Also helping power Dortmund is forward Donyell Malen. He has been red hot of late, recording four goals over the past five matches. He scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on April 22, and scored one goal and added two assists in a 5-2 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on May 13. For the season, Malen has scored nine goals and added six assists in 25 appearances, including 21 starts. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Mainz

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen leads Mainz in scoring with 10 goals. In Sunday's loss to Stuttgart, he scored Mainz's lone goal. He is a four-year veteran in the Bundesliga, including the last two seasons at Mainz. During his time at Mainz, he has scored 16 goals in league play.

Austrian forward Karim Onisiwo also helps power the offense. In 30 appearances, including 27 starts, Onisiwo has nine goals and three assists on 62 shots, including 30 on target. In a 3-1 upset win over Bayern Munich on April 22, he had an assist and took one shot. His best effort on the season was a three-goal outburst in a 5-2 victory over Bochum on Jan. 28. See which team to pick here.

