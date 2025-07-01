The final Concacaf side remaining in this competition, Monterrey, will feel confident after seeing some of the upsets that have already happened in the knockout stages, but can they do the same against Dortmund on Tuesday? Inter and Manchester City have fallen, and Dortmund have already drawn against a team from outside of Europe, so why can't it happen again?

Sergio Ramos is anchoring Monterrey's defense, which has been one of the tightest in this competition, while German Beterame has gotten it going just in time for the Mexican side. Dortmund will like their chances to advance, but it's already clear that anything can happen in the Club World Cup if a team isn't at their best. Playing inside at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, heat won't be a factor like some of these other matches, but that doesn't mean that an upset isn't possible.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match, and more:

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey, odds

Date : Tuesday, July 1 | Time : 9 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 1 | : 9 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: Borussia Dortmund -120; Draw +250; Monterrey +340

Last meeting

This will be the first official meeting between the two teams.

Player to watch

Sergio Ramos, Monterrey: Added to this team to help prepare for Club World Cup play, Ramos has proved his worth and then some. Scoring a goal while anchoring a stout defense, he'll be at the center of anything that's done while facing Dortmund in the round of 16. This has already been an impressive journey for the Liga MX side, but it's not one that they'll want to end anytime soon, especially when a date with Ramos' former club Real Madrid could be on the horizon with a victory.

Storyline to watch

Will the upsets continue? Only three UEFA teams are in the last eight of the Club World Cup, and at least one non-European team is guaranteed a spot in the last four. There's no reason why Monterrey can't join them and ensure that four different continents are represented. With the expanded Club World Cup, things like giving these other teams chances go show what they can do facing top sides in the world was the goal, and it has delivered in that aspect.

Prediction

After another game goes to extra time, Dortmund will fall in penalties to Monterrey. Ramos will be involved defensively, but it's a late equalizer by Beterame that will create all the chaos. Pick: Dortmund 1, Monterrey 1 (Monterrey on penalties)

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.