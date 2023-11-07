The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: Newcastle United 1-1-1, Borussia Dortmund 1-1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Online Streaming: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Newcastle United has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on November 7th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Coming off a loss in a game Newcastle United was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After soaring to four goals the game before, Newcastle United faltered in their matchup last Wednesday. They fell just short of Borussia Dortmund by a score of 1-0.

With Newcastle United's loss and Borussia Dortmund's win, both teams now sport identical 1-1-1 records.

Now halfway through the Group Stage, both of these teams are determined to finish strong and advance to the knockout phase. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund is a slight favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +145 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Borussia Dortmund won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 25, 2023 - Borussia Dortmund 1 vs. Newcastle United 0

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 7 Time Where to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle United 12:45 PM Paramount+ Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Barcelona 12:45 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Golazo Show 3:00 PM Paramount+ AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Manchester City vs. Young Boys 3:00 PM Paramount+ Porto vs. Antwerp 3:00 PM Paramount+ Red Star Belgrade vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Lazio vs. Feyenoord 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo Network Atlético Madrid vs. Celtic 3:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network The Champions Club 6:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network Kickin' It 7:00 PM CBS Sports Golazo Network