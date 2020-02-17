Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG: Champions League preview, live stream, TV channel, how to watch online

The Champions League returns from a two-month break as the knockout stage gets underway on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel leads PSG against his former club, Borussia Dortmund, with the two squaring off at Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund. Tuchel had a tremendous amount of success with the black and yellow and comes into this contest on the heels of a wild Ligue 1 match at Amiens on Saturday that ended in a 4-4 draw for PSG.

On the other side, Dortmund has elevated its status to potential contender after signing Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland. The former Red Bull Salzburg striker joined Dortmund in January and picked up where he left off. He won Bundesliga player of the month for January after scoring five goals in just 60 minutes of action.

Here's everything to know about the clash:

Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 18

: Tuesday, Feb. 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Signal-Iduna-Park

: Signal-Iduna-Park TV channel : UniMasa and Galavision

: UniMasa and Galavision Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Dortmund: Haaland changes the face of this team. Light years better than the recently departed Paco Alcacer, he's a striker who before long could be considered the best in the world. Expect him to start this game and not be used as a super sub, with Dortmund knowing having him for 90 minutes could equal a fine advantage before the second leg.



PSG: Mbappe and Neymar will both be well rested, but the defense is a bit of a concern. Tanguy Kouassi's two-goal performance on Saturday gives him confidence, but the expectation is for Thiago Silva to be paired with Marquinhos at the back. On the plus side, Keylor Navas rarely has bad back-to-back games. PSG will be thrilled with a draw with goals in this one.

Dortmund vs. PSG prediction

Haaland scores twice, but Neymar and Mbappe also find the net in a thrilling contest.



Pick: Dortmund 2, PSG 2