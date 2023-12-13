The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

PSG @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: Paris 2-1-2, Borussia Dortmund 3-1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Borussia Dortmund will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will face off against PSG in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more goals each contest than the last.

Borussia Dortmund scored the most points they've had all season to find success two weeks ago. They came out on top against AC Milan by a score of 3-1. The last goal Borussia Dortmund scored came from Karim Adeyemi in minute 69.

Meanwhile, neither PSG nor Newcastle United could gain the upper hand two weeks ago so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. PSG's goal came from Kylian Mbappé at minute 90, while Newcastle United's was scored by Alexander Isak in the 24th.

As the group stage nears its end, teams will be preparing for the knockout round. Will either of these teams wind up the champion?

Odds

PSG is a solid favorite against Borussia Dortmund, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -114 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Paris has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Borussia Dortmund.

Sep 19, 2023 - Paris 2 vs. Borussia Dortmund 0

Mar 11, 2020 - Paris 2 vs. Borussia Dortmund 0

Feb 18, 2020 - Borussia Dortmund 2 vs. Paris 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern