The Champions League is back in action with coverage across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

PSV @ Borussia Dortmund

Current Records: PSV 2-3-1, Borussia Dortmund 3-2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK

TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Paramount+

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Round of 16 is ready to kick off on Wednesday. PSV will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League Round of 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 13th at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. PSV's last six Champions League matches have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

PSV has not lost a Champions League match since September 20, 2023, a trend which continued in their latest game back in February. Neither they nor Borussia Dortmund could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. PSV's goal came from Luuk de Jong at minute 56, while Borussia Dortmund's was scored by Donyell Malen in the 24th.

With that draw, PSV's record moves to 2-3-1. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund's record is now 3-2-1.

Only one game stands between these teams and the Quarter-finals, only one team will be headed there, and there's only one way to find out who. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +105 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

PSV and Borussia Dortmund tied in their last contest.