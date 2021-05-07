Borussia Dortmund host RB Leizpig in the Budesliga on Saturday with Julian Nagelsmann's men trying to close the gap on his future employer. RBL are reasonably comfortable in second place while BVB are within two points of third and could yet earn UEFA Champions League qualification. Dortmund are the form team with four straight wins while Leipzig have not strung together consecutive Bundesliga victories since early March. This is also a warm-up for the DFB Pokal final next week.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, May. 8 | Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

Location: Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: BVB +125; Draw +270; RBL +200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dortmund:

Four wins from four as Dortmund make a late dash for UCL qualification to ensure that Marco Rose takes over in the best position possible. The run will also do Edin Terzic's hopes of a permanent post elsewhere some good as they face three challenging remaining fixtures against Leipzig, a resurgent Mainz 05 and then Bayer Leverkusen.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Leipzig:

Three wins from their last seven in the league have likely put paid to Leipzig's title hopes but there is still the DFB Pokal to fight for and second place to lock up. The cup will produce a rematch of this next week before clashes with VfL Wolfburg and Union Berlin signal the end of the Nagelsmann era in Leipzig and the start of Jesse Marsch's time in charge.

Prediction

Dortmund's hot form to continue with a solid win ahead of next week's cup final. Pick: Dortmund 2-0 Leipzig.