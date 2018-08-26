Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Bundesliga on TV, stream online

Bundesliga's top match of the week arrives on Sunday as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig kick off their campaigns. American star Christian Pulisic is expected to play in the match, as Dortmund hosts a team looking to overcome the departure of Naby Keita to Liverpool. Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox and Univision Deportes (in Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Three points to start the season, with both teams contenders to finish near the top of the table. This is a chance to also beat a direct rival and create momentum.

Prediction

Dortmund edges Leipzig in a tight, physical contest with Christian Pulisic getting the assist on the winner. Dortmund 2, Leipzig 1.