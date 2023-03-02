Borussia Dortmund will try to continue their push for a Bundesliga title when they host RB Leipzig on Friday at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. Sitting in sixth in the Bundesliga table when play resumed after the conclusion of the World Cup, Borussia Dortmund enter Friday tied with top-of-the-table Bayern Munich in points (46) but sit second after factoring in goal differential (+18 to Bayern's +43). Dortmund are coming off a 1-0 victory at TSG Hoffenheim last Saturday. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig are fourth in the table with 42 points.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Dortmund as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig odds, with RB Leipzig the +205 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before making any RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund picks or Bundesliga predictions, you must see what SportsLine soccer insider Jon (Buckets) Eimer has to say.

Now, Eimer has broken down Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines and trends for RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig spread: Dortmund -0.5 (+115), RB Leipzig +0.5 (-145)

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig over/under: 2.5 goals

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig money line: Dortmund +120, RB Leipzig +205, Draw +260

BVB: Jude Bellingham leads the Bundesliga in duels won (335).

leads the Bundesliga in duels won (335). RBL: Christopher Nkunku is tied for second in the Bundesliga in goals scored (12).

Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig picks:

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund



Borussia Dortmund are on an absolute roll in 2023. Since Bundesliga play resumed after the end of the World Cup, Dortmund have won nine straight matches across all competitions. Dortmund have outscored opponents 23-7 over that time. That stretch includes a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie.

At least part of BVB's hot streak can be attributed to the return of Sebastien Haller. The 28-year-old Haller, who missed the start of the season while battling cancer, has only one goal in nine matches across all competitions since his return. But his intangibles make him a key part of Edin Terzic's attack.

Why you should back RB Leipzig

Christopher Nkunku is one of the best goal scorers in the world. The 25-year-old scored 12 goals in the first 15 matches of the season before a knee injury forced him to miss three months of action. He returned on Feb. 18, providing an assist in a 3-0 win against Wolfsburg and is in line to square off against BVB.

In addition, RB Leipzig face a Borussia Dortmund side that may not have its complete attention on Friday's match. Four days after playing Leipzig, BVB have to play at Chelsea in the second leg of a Champions League matchup. Dortmund lead 1-0 in aggregate entering that match, so the club cannot afford to be fatigued.

