Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage
Real Madrid travels to Germany on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage to face Borussia Dortmund.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Live blog
Prediction
Meeting in the group stage again, the teams finish all square. Real Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 2.
