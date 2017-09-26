Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

This is one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the group stage

Real Madrid travels to Germany on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage to face Borussia Dortmund.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Live blog

Prediction

Meeting in the group stage again, the teams finish all square. Real Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 2. 

