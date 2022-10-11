The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Sevilla @ Borussia Dortmund

What to Know

Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Signal-Iduna-Park as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Sevilla is coming off of a 4-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund. With half the group stage already in the books, Sevilla (one point) is in third place in Group G, while Borussia Dortmund (six points) is in second place in the group behind Manchester City (nine points).

Sevilla needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they could still be rounding out the group. A win for Borussia Dortmund would guarantee them second place in the group.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



How To Watch

Who: Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Signal-Iduna-Park

Signal-Iduna-Park TV/Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Borussia Dortmund -190; Draw +330; Sevilla +500

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)