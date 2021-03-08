Borussia Dortmund welcome Sevilla to the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday bidding to protect a 3-2 lead from their first leg away win and book their passage to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. When these two last met Dortmund seemed to be on the brink of crisis whilst Sevilla were Spain's form team.

The second game brings something of a role reversal even if the former saw their momentum checked somewhat thanks to two late goals from Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday. Julen Lopetegui's side, meanwhile, tumbled to a 2-1 loss at Elche and have a 1-0-3 record since the second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 9

: Tuesday, March 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Westfalenstadion -- Turin, Italy

Westfalenstadion -- Turin, Italy

Paramount+ Odds: Borussia Dortmund +120; Draw +260; Sevilla +180 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Borussia Dortmund: By rights there should be much cause for confidence in the Dortmund ranks after a run of decent wins against the likes of Schalke and Borussia Monchengladbach followed by a defeat to Bayern Munich that was heading for a draw until the 88th minute. However injuries have taken their toll on BVB with Jadon Sancho ruled out until after the international break with a thigh issue.

They may be able to cope without the England international if they are able to welcome Giovanni Reyna and attacking full-back Raphael Guerreiro into the mix but both will be the subject of late fitness tests. Erling Haaland, whose two goals earned Dortmund a 3-1 halftime lead in Seville last time out, is expected to shake off the knock he suffered.

Sevilla: The first leg defeat was rather a microcosm of Sevilla's Champions League where they created their fair share of shots but few of high value, the sum of their expected goals for the match just 0.92 despite the Spanish side having nearly two-thirds of the ball.

Perhaps the greatest problem Sevilla had was how slow they were in possession, something which the return of Lucas Ocampos could go some way to fixing. So would a greater role for Oscar Rodriguez, who provided the assist for Luuk De Jong's goal in the 84th minute, one that gives the Spanish side hope of turning the tide in the second leg.

Prediction

Dortmund's improved recent form plus the likely availability of Haaland makes them the strong favorites not just for the tie but for the game itself. They ought to cruise into the quarters. PICK: Dortmund 2 Sevilla 0