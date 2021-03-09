Erling Haaland was Borussia Dortmund's hero once more as the German side booked a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday with a 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla. The young Norwegian, scorer of two goals in the 3-2 first-leg victory in Spain, netted on either side of halftime in a clinical display of finishing that contrasted sharply with a Sevilla side that did little with a lot of the ball.

As had been the case in the first leg, Sevilla struggled to find avenues to really test Marwin Hitz in goal despite dominating possession and making some inroads in the opening 15 minutes. Meanwhile they were made to pay the highest price for a cavalcade of mistakes in the 35th minute, Jules Kounde rushing into no man's land and losing possession before Bono failed to cut out Marco Reus' cutback for Haaland to score his 19th Champions League goal in 14 games.

Dortmund looked to have killed off the tie in bizarre fashion early in the second half, Haaland bullying his way past Kounde before thumping a thunderous effort home at the near post. It was a goal worthy of sealing any tie but was struck off so referee Cuynet Cekir could award a penalty from an earlier passage of play. Bono saved the initial spot kick and the rebound only for VAR to note that he had been slightly off his line, prompting a retake from which Haaland made no mistake.

Sevilla had a penalty of their own to briefly threaten a grandstand finish, Youssef En-Nesyri thumping home after substitute Luuk De Jong was shoved in the box by Emre Can, but they looked more likely to be undone on the counter than to score the two goals they needed. They scored one of them in the fifth of six minutes of added time when En-Nesyri headed in Ivan Rakitic's cross but it was too little too late for the away team.

Here's how the players rated at the Westfalenstadion:

Dortmund player ratings

Marwin Hitz

Largely alert when he needed to be, unlucky with the penalty and given no chance by En-Nesyri, but then started to make some silly decisions that put his team under greater pressure.

Rating: 5

Mateu Morey

Picked up a booking in the first half but formed part of a tight Dortmund backline that held particularly firm in the first half when Sevilla were on top.

Rating: 5

Emre Can

Had a decent evening in the unfamiliar role of central defender until he conceded an unnecessary penalty and was booked for his troubles.

Rating: 4

Mats Hummels

Another important element in a disciplined defensive display from the hosts that was only undone by Can's recklessness.

Rating: 5

Nico Schulz

Not as attack-minded as Raphael Guerreiro but he helped to get the job done with a good shift on the left.

Rating: 5

Mahmoud Dahoud

Not as eye-catching as he was in the opening leg with his stunning goal, but he continues to be a key component in this current Dortmund side under Terzic -- even if he wasted a good chance for a third when he was denied by Bono.

Rating: 6

Thomas Delaney

Came in after missing the first leg as Can moved into defense and formed a solid trio alongside Dahoud and Bellingham.

Rating: 6

Jude Bellingham

Another assured display that continues his development at the tender of age of just 17 despite a miscued acrobatic effort late on.

Rating: 7

Thorgan Hazard

A 67-minute shift where he worked hard and was part of the sharper attack on the night before making way for Passlack.

Rating: 6

Erling Haaland

Two goals and a booking with a penalty saved and then retaken and a superb effort disallowed -- it is never a dull moment with Haaland. The Norwegian hitman thrived on the needle in the second half and showed his competitive side after beating Bono with his second penalty as he raced to 20 Champions League goals.

Rating: 8

Marco Reus

Teed up Haaland's opener and should have done better with a header from a Hummels ball in later in the game.

Rating: 7

Felix Passlack (sub, Hazard, 67')

Came on for Hazard after 67 minutes and helped Dortmund to probe for a potentially killer goal after Sevilla pulled one back.

Rating: N/A

Dan-Axel Zagadou (sub, Schulz, 89')

Replaced Schulz for the dying minutes.

Rating: N/A

Thomas Meunier (sub, Morey, 90')

Got a few minutes late on in place of Morey.

Rating: N/A

Manager - Edin Terzic

Fortunate to have such a prolific striker in Haaland as his tactics allowed Sevilla to dominate early on before the opener went the home side's way.

Rating: 6

Sevilla player ratings

Bono

Having panicked under pressure from the Dortmund press, Bono managed to find himself in no man's land when Reus cut back for Haaland's opener, not positioned to take the ball off the player's feet, block the cut back or save any resulting shot. He was flagged as off his line for his double save of Haaland's penalty, though it seems ludicrously unfair that a goalkeeper could be punished for being millimetres further forward than he should have been. A great late save from Dahoud at least kept hopes of a shock win alive.

Rating: 5

Jesus Navas

Though he was energetic and diligent for much of this match he was perhaps guilty of losing track of Reus on the overlap, one of several critical errors that left Sevilla facing an almighty challenge.

Rating: 5



Jules Kounde

A player of Kounde's quality should not be leaving his position in order to bounce off Delaney like he did in the build-up to Dortmund's opener. It was ultimately the moment that cost Sevilla the tie though he further blotted his copy book by conceding the penalty from which Haaland scored his second.

Rating: 3



Diego Carlos

An early thigh injury did not dull Carlos' energy and aggression as he asserted himself on every Dortmund forward bar Haaland.

Rating: 6



Marcos Acuna

Acuna offered a welcome degree of attacking dynamism from the first leg and was not afraid to run at Hazard and Morey. The yellow card he picked up before the break perhaps hindered his attacking expressiveness.

Rating: 6



Fernando

Fernando did Fernando things, he was not the most expressive of midfielders but won the ball back more often than he gave it away and kept the attacking play ticking over. That was not what Sevilla needed tonight but he did what could have been expected of him.

Rating: 6



Joan Jordan

The Spaniard was perhaps a bit too clumsy with possession in key areas, lacking the guile or vision to cut through the Dortmund defense. It was little surprise that he was the first player to be sacrificed by Julen Lopetegui.

Rating: 4



Oscar Rodriguez

He earned his start tonight by turning the tide off the bench in the first leg but Rodriguez was anonymous as the chief creator in Sevilla's midfield three, all too often looking for the backwards or sideways when he was needed to craft ways through the lines. A fizzing free-kick in the 67th minute was a reminder of the talent he had not applied for too long beforehand.

Rating: 4



Suso

The Spaniard showed he has vision aplenty but where other attackers offered a bit of punch and pace going forward Suso was at times guilty of slowing down Sevilla's attack, whilst he wasted a good chance created for him by Lucas Ocampos early in the game.

Rating: 5



Youssef En-Nesyri

A passenger in this game, for all Sevilla's possession in the first half they managed to allow En-Nesyri only eight touches of the ball on a frustrating night. Credit to him for a superbly scored penalty given how he could not have possibly been all that sharp and an excellent late header.

Rating: 7

Lucas Ocampos

He immediately brought the direct running that had been missing from the Sevilla attack in the first leg and created an excellent chance for Suso having spurned a shooting chance of his own.

Rating: 7



Alejandro Gomez (sub, Jordan, 61')

His introduction immediately brought the guile that Sevilla had needed straight after Haaland's opener. He was prepared to try the unexpected, shooting where his teammates might have passed and nearly beating Hitz with an early effort. As the visitors huffed and puffed he looked like the only man who could bring something special to this game.

Rating: 7



Luuk De Jong (sub, Ocampos, 61')

Another agent of chaos that briefly threatened to turn the tide Sevilla's way, such was the fear Dortmund have of his aerial might that Can simply pushed him to the floor.

Rating: 6



Oliver Torres (sub, Rodriguez, 79')

Torres did his best work tracking back to quell Dortmund counters, recovering possession on three occasions in 11 minutes.

Rating: 6



Ivan Rakitic (sub, Fernando, 86')

An excellent cross for En-Nesyri offered late hope but what might have happened if he had taken the shot in the dying seconds?

Rating: 6



Manager - Julen Lopetegui

That his side started with the energy they had lacked in the first leg was to Lopetegui's credit whilst most of his substitutes made Sevilla a better team, even if he perhaps should have introduced Gomez and De Jong earlier on.

Rating: 6

