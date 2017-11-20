Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The pressure is on Dortmund, who has to get three points
Borussia Dortmund has no other option but to win on Tuesday when it welcomes Tottenham in the Champions League group stage's fifth matchday. With just two points from four matches, Dortmund must win to have a chance of staying alive in the competition.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Dortmund stays alive for one more match day, sending Tottenham to its second straight defeat with a narrow, well-deserved victory. Dortmund 2, Tottenham 1.
