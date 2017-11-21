Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham: Son scores winner as Spurs win group; Dortmund eliminated

Back in August during the Champions League group stage draw, Tottenham looked like it had very little chance of advancing from a group that also featured Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Fast forward three months later, and Spurs have won their group. They clinched it on Tuesday by winning at Dortmund 2-1. After going down 1-0, they rallied with a goal from Harry Kane and a winner from Son Heung-min. Here's the South Korean's stellar winning goal:

Son's strike puts Spurs on top after Dele Alli beats several Dortmund defenders. https://t.co/VHnvDbdeHb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 21, 2017

Wonderfully done by Dele Alli there to get through, but how about Son's movement backwards to find space?

Now five matches into the UCL group stage, Spurs have taken six points out of six from Dortmund, four out of six from Real Madrid and have just been brilliant, entering contender status in Europe's most prestigious competition.