Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham: Son scores winner as Spurs win group; Dortmund eliminated

Tottenham has won its group with three more points

Back in August during the Champions League group stage draw, Tottenham looked like it had very little chance of advancing from a group that also featured Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Fast forward three months later, and Spurs have won their group. They clinched it on Tuesday by winning at Dortmund 2-1. After going down 1-0, they rallied with a goal from Harry Kane and a winner from Son Heung-min. Here's the South Korean's stellar winning goal:

Wonderfully done by Dele Alli there to get through, but how about Son's movement backwards to find space? 

Now five matches into the UCL group stage, Spurs have taken six points out of six from Dortmund, four out of six from Real Madrid and have just been brilliant, entering contender status in Europe's most prestigious competition. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories