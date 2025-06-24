Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD will face on Wednesday for their last match of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. The German side sit second in Group F with four points, behind Fluminense on goal difference. Dortmund began the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Fluminense, then won 4-3 against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, and they will advance with a win or a draw in their next match, and they could even go through with a loss. On the other hand, Ulsan have already been eliminated, currently sitting bottom of Group F with zero points. The South Korean side lost their opening match 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns and then fell 4-2 to Fluminense on Saturday. Here are the storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch BVB vs. Ulsan HD, odds

Date : Wednesday, June 25 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, June 25 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio



: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio Live stream: Watch on DAZN (for free)

Watch on DAZN (for free) Odds: BVB -120; Draw +625; Ulsan HD +1300

Possible lineups

BVB XI: Kobel; Sule, Anton, Bensebaini; Couto, Nmecha, Gross, Svensson; Bellingham, Brandt; Guirassy.

Ulsan HD XI: Jo; Trojak, Kim, Jung; Kang, Ko, Bojanic, Lee, Ludwigson; Lacava, Farias

Player to watch

Jobe Bellingham, BVB -- There are still many expectations around Jobe Bellingham after he joined Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland this summer and especially after he scored his first goal with the German club against Mamelodi, showing that he might be one of the next stars after the Club World Cup where he made his debut with his new team.

Storyline to watch

Can Ulsan avoid three defeats? After losing the opening two games of the tournament, South Korea's Ulsan HD want to avoid a third defeat. However, they averaged 31% possession and were outshot 39 to 19, and Ulsan have completed only 492 passes combined across two games, which is fewer than what Mamelodi Sundowns (659) and Fluminense (589) each managed in a single match against them.

Prediction

Borussia Dortmund are expected to win and qualify for the next round, and even a defeat against the South Korean side can secure them a spot. Pick: BVB 2, Ulsan HD 0.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. Don't miss Tuesday and Thursday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET with a Sunday wrap up after the last curtain falls on the last NWSL match of the weekend.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.