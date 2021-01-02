Borussia Dortmund welcome VfL Wolfsburg to Westfalenstadion on Sunday as the German Bundesliga returns earlier than usual at the start of 2021. Edin Terzic's BVB have only won once in their past five league outings with three defeats while Oliver Glasner's Wolfsburg have five victories from their last seven and just one loss -- 2-1 away at leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund start this weekend fifth while their visitors are fourth with two points separating the pair as they eye Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig on 28 points with Union Berlin in hot pursuit on 21. A home win would tighten up the European chase and hand Union the chance to close the gap on Wolfsburg.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Jan. 3

: Sunday, Jan. 3 Time : 09:30 a.m. ET

: 09:30 a.m. ET Location : Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany

: Westfalenstadion -- Dortmund, Germany TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Live stream : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Odds: Dortmund -175; Draw +320; Wolfsburg +480 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dortmund: With just one win and three losses from their last five, Dortmund cannot afford to make a slow start to 2021 as they are already eight points behind leaders Bayern. The 5-1 thrashing at home to Stuttgart and the 2-1 defeat away at Union has allowed the chasing pair to reel BVB in and they are now close to being overtaken.

Dortmund also continue to search for their long-term future coach with Terzic in place until the end of the season.

Wolfsburg: One of the form teams in Germany with five wins from seven, Wolfsburg can move further into UEFA Champions League qualification contention with victory over their rivals for the berth. The gap between the pair is already two points so a draw would keep that intact and a win would open it up to five.

One of the lowest-scoring teams in the top half of the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg's strength lies in their defense, which is the third-best in the league behind Leipzig and Leverkusen.

Prediction

A tight affair that sees both sides scoring but Wolfsburg maintaining their two-point lead over Dortmund in the chase for Champions League qualification. Pick: Dortmund 1, Wolfsburg 1