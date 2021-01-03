Borussia Dortmund got 2021 off to a winning start with a 2-0 home victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday that moves them up into fourth in the Bundesliga table.

Manuel Akanji scored the opening goal of the match after 66 minutes from a Jadon Sancho assist and the England international added the second late on after being teed up by Emre Can.

Bayern Munich were five points clear of Dortmund ahead of their kick-off against Mainz and can re-establish their eight-point advantage with all three points at Allianz Arena while BVB have now won two of their last six games in the German top-flight.

Some takeaways.

Sparkling Sancho

His late goal was his first of the Bundesliga season and if his double contribution this weekend is a sign of things to come between now and the end of the season, Dortmund can still hope to win back some ground at the summit.

Sancho had not found the back of the net in the league since late May before his strike and that will feel like a significant weight off of his shoulders moving into 2021.

Wasteful Wolfsburg

Although Westfalenstadion is not an easy place to visit, this was an opportunity for Oliver Glasner's men to strike a blow against a direct rival for European qualification and they failed to do that.

Dortmund looked vulnerable at times before they finally got their goals and Wolfsburg will feel that they could have taken at least a point from their visit when they look back at the statistics.

Determined Dortmund

They were far from at their best but BVB produced the result that immediately puts them in a better position in terms of European qualification ahead of RB Leipzig's visit.

Considering the gap between them and leaders Bayern, Edin Terzic will likely settle for results over performances in the coming weeks.