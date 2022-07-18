Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller, who joined the team this summer from Ajax after an impressive 2021-22 campaign, was diagnosed with a testicular tumor, the club announced on Monday.

The striker left BVB training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, due to illness and traveled back to Dortmund for further examinations. The 28-year-old international from the Ivory Coast was feeling unwell after training on Monday morning and "in the course of intensive medical examinations, a tumor was discovered in the testicles," the club said in a statement.

"This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment," BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Borussia Dortmund signed Haller this summer from Ajax for approximately €35 million and was introduced as a new BVB player at the beginning of July. In his first full season with Ajax, Haller scored 21 goals and assisted seven more in the Eredivisie, but it was his Champions League performances that really caught everyone's attention as he made run at the golden boot with 11 goals in only eight matches.