Borussia Monchengladbach are currently sitting in eighth place in the Bundesliga table and for the Fohls the holiday break happened at the right time. The team had a strong start to their season initially, jockeying for position in the league standings, but they've dropped significantly in the league table over their last five matches, with only one win to claim back in November against Schalke.

In between their Bundesliga struggles, however, Gladbach embarked on an inconsistent Champions League campaign with two wins over Shakhtar Donetsk and draws against Real Madrid and Inter Milan, mixed with some losses. It was enough to advance them into the round of 16.

It remains to be seen whether of not the club will make a move on the player side of things, but their manager Marco Rose may be on the move.

Fabrizio Romano's take on Gladbach

The board is now working to keep Marcus Thuram, his agent has already collected the interest of many clubs but Gladbach want to keep him with them at least until June. Same goes for Denis Zakaria. Manchester City and Bayern Munich have put him on their radar for next summer. Manager Marco Rose will likely be off to Borussia Dortmund's squad for next season as the new manager.

Players Gladbach should target

Not a lot of chatter around Gladbach and their prospective targets, though that could change with a recent player suspension they have to account for. Thuram was recently been banned for six games and fined for spitting in the face of the Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a Bundesliga game. If the team is concerned about establishing themselves for an immediate run a move is possible, but with the top spot nearly out of reach the club will likely stay put as they have strong options off the bench in Thuram's absence.

If the club pursues any conversations around potential targets, it could likely be in a future window down the line.

Players most likely to leave

Gladbach's situation is complicated by the likelihood their manager will be off to Dortmund at the end of the season. They're likely to try and hang onto all their stars until then and then if any follow the manager out the door, use that cash to retool the squad for whoever replaces Rose.

League leaders Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on up a dynamic midfield duo for Gladbach of Zakaria and Florian Neuhaus. For Neuhaus there is the combination of both money and his contract to consider. The contract runs till 2024, and the potential cost it would take for Gladbach to move him would be quite high, but his recent attention from the German national team has made him a promising target for Bayern Munich.

A more realistic move would be for Zakaria, but he would also not be moved for a cheap price tag, and comes with competition from Manchester City. Thuram as well has drawn attention from some of the worlds biggest clubs.

Transfer prediction for Gladbach

It's likely the Bundesliga team will stay put during the window, in an effort to try and retain current players. The top of the table is out of reach and and player contracts, if they're not actively forcing a move, are currently in place for the future.