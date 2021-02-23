Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City will square off in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday at Puskas Arena in Budapest, hungary. The Bavarians head to Hungary as a neutral site due to COVID travel restrictions. Manchester City are dominating the Premier League where they sit on top of the league standings, while Monchengladbach are currently in eighth place in Bundesliga. This match will mark the seventh meeting between the two sides in European competition, the most games for both teams against a single opponent.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, Feb. 24

: Wednesday, Feb. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Puskas Arena -- Budapest, Hungary

Storylines

Monchengladbach: Gladbach had mixed results coming out of their group stage, proving to be a pleasant surprise in front of goal while squandering away early leads. The team has also faltered in Bundesliga standings, at one point they were in the top four but are now in eighth place after some inconsistent performances, earning just one win in their last five matches. The team has show they can play in big games, but forwards Lars Stindl and Alassane Pléa will need more from their midfield against a lethal Man. City.

Manchester City: This team has been completely dominating the last several weeks in the Premier League and have looked like they're having fun while doing so. Ilkay Gundogan has been in top form for the midfield, while Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling have been providing recent goals. Monchengladbach are in trouble if they all start, including the return of Kevin DeBryun. The Belgium international is getting minutes once again after returning from injury.

Prediction

Pep Guardiola's side continues their dominant play and really get their Champions League campaign rolling. Pick: Man. City 3, Monchengladbach 0

