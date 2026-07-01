Meet Bosnia's Esmir Bajraktarevic, the former USMNT player who will face his old team in World Cup round of 32

The dual national pull can be a tough thing to deal with, and for Esmir Bajraktarevic, it will come full circle as he'll represent the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team against his country of birth on Wednesday night. Born in the United States in Appleton, Wis., and dubbed the Milwaukee Messi, Bajraktarevic is part of a new generation of Bosnian soccer, which is raising the standard for the national team after qualifying for the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in history.

New England Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo called Bajraktarevic's decision to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina a bold one, but it's one that sums up who he is as a soccer player as well, with the former Revolution player now shining at PSV in the Netherlands.

"I just think that he's a kid that just takes risks, and he takes chances, and he believes in himself, and what he did was making a decision to play for Bosnia, it was a bold one, right, and he found a way to make it to a World Cup that happens to be here in the U.S.," Onalfo said. "So, I think that is just awesome for him individually, and I wish him well in the game against the U.S. even though I want the US to win."

Despite being born in the United States, culture from his homeland was always important to Bajraktarevic and his family, as both of his parents, Elmir and Emina, were born in Srebrenica and survived the Srebrenica genocide, which was part of the Bosnian War, which forever changed the makeup of the country as families either lost major portions or were wiped out completely. The player's parents lost multiple family members and became refugees, migrating to the U.S. from Switzerland in 2001, three years before the World Cup participant was born, per The Athletic.

While Bajraktarevic was in the United States youth system and received a cap in a friendly in 2024 against Slovenia while with the New England Revolution, six months later, he filed a one-time switch to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the rest is history. However, some of that story is still being written. Miles Robinson is the only player from Bajraktarevic's senior cap with the United States who will take part in this game, but having played in MLS and now playing at PSV alongside Sergino Dest and Ricardo Pepi, there's plenty of familiarity between Bajraktarevic and the current USMNT.

Bosnia and Herzegovina head coach Sergej Barbarez has praised the young winger as he's set to play a large role ahead of facing the United States.

"He's a classic example of what's happening lately since I've been here. We've expanded our horizons all the way to the U.S.," Barbarez said. "He's a very good guy, extremely well-mannered, a really nice guy who knows why he's here. He can feel the jersey he's wearing ... We actually have guys that are born all over the world … This is maybe a big advantage for us."

Signed by the New England Revolution at only 16, Bajraktarevic was part of an effort for the club to bring in national team caliber players, and it was apparent immediately that he was someone who had a different quality, as just six months after joining the team, he was called into the United States youth setup. Within two weeks of joining the Revolution academy, Bajraktarevic was training with the first team because his quality was seen immediately.

"You have to be exceptional, and in the case of Esmir, he has exceptional skill. It's visible, his ball handling is exceptional. He also has elite athletic qualities as well. He needed to learn the game tactically, and that's what we helped him with. And then we helped him mentally as well," Onalfo said. "He's got exceptional athleticism, and he has exceptional skill, and if you just teach him how to play on both sides of the ball, and you know, and make the coaching staff feel comfortable enough to put him on the field, then all of a sudden his qualities start to come out."

That mental aspect is critical because it has taken on a greater emphasis in recent years, and when bringing along young players, it's important to focus on it, as there has never been more pressure on athletes. With that, not only was Bajraktarevic able to adjust to life in a new country, but also now being put in high-pressure moments for the national team. Onalfo mentioned that being on the same page with the agent and the academy staff was critical so that everyone got total buy-in, and considering his rise, this is one of many cases that the Revolution can use to sell their own vision of why they're a club that can develop young players for the next level.

"From the Revolution standpoint, it's very exciting when we see players that have come through our organization that are participating in the World Cup," Onalfo said. "Tajon [Buchanan] just made it to the final 16 with Canada, and there's certainly a sense of pride you feel there individually. That's kind of how we look at it from a World Cup standpoint. And then in the case of Esmir, ironically, I was with our academy, so I wasn't watching the game; our academy team was playing. And my phone just started blowing up, and I was quickly able to see the impact that he just made, and it was, it was a really cool feeling."

Now the next challenge is there for Bajraktarevic as he faces the United States in Santa Clara. The World Cup has already been a success for Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they won't want it to end at this stage, especially while facing the United States, no matter how personal a match for their rising star.

How to watch United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Date: Wednesday, July 1 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, Calif.

TV: FOX (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: United States -263; Draw +400; Bosnia and Herzegovina +650