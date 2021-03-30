France continue their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Sarajevo on Wednesday when they take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in the third match in UEFA zone's Group D. Didier Deschamps' men are top of the pile with four points after a 2-0 win away at Kazakhstan followed a 1-1 draw at home to Ukraine. However, Les Bleus are yet to move up through the gears and have been very sluggish so far with the world champions needing to be much better in time for this summer's Euros.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 31 | Time: 03:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 31 | 03:45 p.m. ET Location: Grbavica Stadium -- Sarajevo, Bosnia

Grbavica Stadium -- Sarajevo, Bosnia Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Bosnia +900; Draw +340; France -286 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bosnia-Herzegovina:

A 2-2 draw against Finland in their only match played so far is not bad for the Balkan nation and with the likes of Edin Dzeko, Miralem Pjanic and Sead Kolasniac, they have some experienced figures. It's not just those three, though. The squad is talented -- albeit young -- and should not be taken lightly. Zmajevi's only World Cup appearance in their current form came in Brazil back in 2014.

France:

Many will have expected the French to have six points from a possible six so far, but they were punished at home by Ukraine and Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a second half penalty for a more comfortable win in Kazakhstan. The current title holders need to be much better against Bosnia and a convincing performance could prove that Ukraine was just a blip while a similar result would create a bigger issue.

Prediction

Les Bleus to ultimately pull away and win comfortably after riding out a rough start. Pick: Bosnia 1-3 France.