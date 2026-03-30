After winning 2-0 in the semifinal of the UEFA playoff against Northern Ireland in Bergamo last Thursday, Gennaro Gattuso' Italy will now face Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final for a spot in the 2026 World Cup. The Azzurri, despite winning the 2020 UEFA Euro, failed to qualify in both 2018 and 2022, and the last knockout game they played in the soccer tournament was the 2006 World Cup final won against France in penalties. Tuesday's match is one of the most important ones in the recent history of the team, which will need to handle the pressure of millions of Italians around the world.

Italy defender Federico Dimarco, ahead of the game, talked about the scene that showed some of the Italian players celebrating Bosnia winning in penalties in the semifinal against Wales, which has been a talking point entering the clash.

"I respect every club and every country, it was an instinctive reaction. I was simply watching the penalty shootout with my teammates. Edin Dzeko also plays for Bosnia. I played with him for two years, and I texted him. He replied to me, and I'm happy to see him in the final. I didn't lack respect for Bosnia or the Bosnian people. It was said I was arrogant; with what right, since we haven't been at the World Cup since 2014? How could I be arrogant? That said, I believe it was disrespectful to be filmed in a context where there were also friends, family, and children present."

Dzeko replied to Dimarco ahead of Tuesday's game and said, "I know Italy well, having played for Roma, Inter and Fiorentina. Did the Azzurri celebrate our penalty shootout victory in the semifinal? We all saw what happened, thank goodness the focus has shifted elsewhere. Everyone has their own preferences, that's normal. I can't celebrate, because I would have preferred to avoid Italy in the final. Then you have to be careful and smart, especially nowadays with social media, where everything gets blown out of proportion."

Here's what you need to know ahead of Tuesday's final:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, March 31 | Time : 2:45 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 31 | : 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Bilino Polje Stadium -- Zenica, Bosnia

: Bilino Polje Stadium -- Zenica, Bosnia Live stream: FS1

FS1 Odds: Bosnia and Herzegovina +600; Draw +290; Italy -210

Possible lineups

Bosnia-Herzegovina XI: Nikola Vasilj; Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Sunjic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Memic; Haris Tabakovic, Edin Dzeko.

Italy XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Riccardo Calafiori; Matteo Politano, Nicolo Barella, Manuel Locatelli, Sandro Tonali, Federico Dimarco; Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui.

Prediction

After losing the chance to play the 2018 and the 2022 World Cups, Italy can't miss this important target for a third time in a row. Pick: Italy 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 1.