NWSL Boston has settled on an official name after facing backlash to their initial rollout of BOS Nation FC. The NWSL's 15th franchise will now be known as Boston Legacy Football Club.

The NWSL awarded expansion to the city of Boston in September 2023, which has given the team the longest build-up to an inaugural season for a new NWSL franchise. Denver NWSL was officially named the 16th expansion club in January, and the two newest teams are set to kick off in 2026. The new name change for Boston Legacy comes just five months after a failed marketing campaign, "Too Many Balls," was co-launched around the now the former BOS Nation FC moniker.

"Our name is just the beginning," said owner Jennifer Epstein. "It's what we build together, through dedication, commitment, and grit that will give it life. We aim for our values to reflect a city that breathes competition, passion, and pride, and to pay tribute to those who paved the way before us, including the game changers who helped build previous women's professional teams in Boston. We are also focused on the future, for the next generation of players and fans who will carry forward what we build today."

The fall out after negative fan reaction online and from local supporters to the original name led the club to issue a public statement with an apology to the LGBTQ+ community and fans for the hurt caused by the marketing campaign, and a promise to do better.

An early next step was actively listening to fans. On their team blog the club stated that they conducted a public survey taken by 1,500 fans and soccer brand professionals and gathered "over 500 name suggestions and feedback from social media, survey respondents, and respected advisors, including people with deep experience in the women's soccer community."

They next sent out over 400 invites to people interested in more focused listening groups for details on feedback. It was from the smaller sessions that the club narrowed its criteria. The future name would be the definitive name and had to hit the following notes:

Honor the rich history and diverse communities of Boston



Celebrate women's soccer



Unite the greatest number of Bostonians



Require no explanation



Withstand the test of time



Steer clear of colonial, Revolutionary War, and nautical themes



Avoid infringing on themes in use by existing Boston women's pro teams



The organization is set to announce official colors and crest at a later time, but their recent name unveiling appears to keep a bright green hue. When Legacy FC kicks off in Boston, it will mark the return of an NWSL franchise to the New England area for the first time in nearly a decade.

Former NWSL franchise Boston Breakers folded ahead of the 2018 season after stints in the WUSA and WPS. Now, when Boston takes the pitch, they will sport kits donning the club name Boston Legacy.

"It's always a great day when women's professional soccer is back in Boston," said former USWNT midfielder and two-time World Cup champion Kristine Lilly, who also advised the club during the renaming process. "I look forward to watching the Boston Legacy build a club for a new generation while honoring those who helped build the game. It is an exciting time for women's soccer and I look forward to cheering on the Boston Legacy."