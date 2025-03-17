Boston's incoming NWSL franchise announced Friday that it will change its name, five months after it was roundly criticized for selecting Bos Nation FC as the expansion club's name.

"Boston, you've waited long enough," the club wrote in a brief social media statement posted late Friday night. "We are changing our club name."

The expansion team introduced the name Bos Nation FC in October, coupled with a campaign called "Too Many Balls." Not only was the actual name panned, the "Too Many Balls" campaign and catchphrase was considered transphobic by some. The club quickly apologized and deleted the launch video that centered around the phrase, but had not committed to dropping the name Bos Nation FC – a nickname for Boston – until Friday.

"The club extends our heartfelt thanks to our supporters, whose passionate voices we deeply value — not just for their unwavering support but also for their honest and critical feedback," controlling owner Jennifer Epstein said in a club statement. "We could not have completed this process without your input. We aim to build a lasting legacy that makes all our fans feel welcome, connected, and proud to wear our colors and cheer our name for generations to come."

The team did not share an exact timeline for the reveal of the new name, though it is expected in the coming weeks while a crest should come this summer. The Boston club will stick to the bright green it has used as its colors since the early days of its existence, with the color still appearing across their social media platforms and website.

Boston's NWSL team is not the first to have to change its name during the expansion process. Racing Louisville, which played their first NWSL season in 2021, initially introduced themselves as Proof Louisville FC before making a change in time for their inaugural season.

Boston will enter the NWSL in 2026 alongside an expansion team in Denver.