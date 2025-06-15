Botafogo and the Seattle Sounders begin their journeys at the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup on Sunday in what could be the most important match of the group stage for these two teams.

The two sides, hailing from Brazil and the U.S., were placed in arguably the most competitive group, with games against Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid on the schedule for both Botafogo and the Sounders. These two, as a result, have slim odds of making it to the round of 16, making Sunday's group stage opener a make-or-break match for each of their hopes in this competition and for a sizable chunk of the $1 billion prize pot. The Sounders will have the benefit of home-field advantage not only on Sunday but for each of their three group stage games, which they will hope helps tip the scales in their favor somewhat.

Their odds and ambitions aside, each enters the competition in varying form. The Sounders are sixth in MLS' Western Conference and have two wins in their last five, while Botafogo have won four of their last five games and sit in eighth place in Brazil's Serie A after 11 matches. There is a great unknown about this game, much as there will be about many of the matchups at this new-look Club World Cup. These two sides rarely face off against rivals from each other's nations, which could make this game a measuring stick of sorts for not only the strength of each side, but their leagues and their confederations.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, odds

Date : Sunday, June 15 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Sunday, June 15 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington

: Lumen Field -- Seattle, Washington Live stream: Watch on DAZN (Try for free)

Watch on DAZN (Try for free) Odds: Botafogo +100; Draw +240; Seattle Sounders +260

How they qualified

Botafogo won the 2024 Copa Libertadores in November, collecting South America's top club prize for the first time by beating Atletico Mineiro 3-1 despite picking up a red card within the first minute. The Sounders, meanwhile, won the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and were the first MLS team to win the competition under its current format.

Seattle Sounders' Club World Cup protest

The Sounders head into Sunday's game – which veteran Cristian Roldan said is "probably the biggest" in the club's history – weeks removed from a protest over earnings, one that has yet to be resolved.

Currently, the collective bargaining agreement between MLS and the Players Association allows teams to collect a maximum of $1 million in prize money from outside competitions. The CBA was ratified before the Club World Cup was expanded and, more notably, before FIFA pledged to dole out $1 billion in prize money. The players are already maxed out on their earnings before kicking a ball — North American teams collect $9.55 million simply from reaching the group stage and can earn upwards of $24 million if they win all seven games in front of them and lift the Club World Cup.

Player to watch

Obed Vargas, Seattle Sounders: The Club World Cup could be a showcase for rising talents outside of Europe, and 19-year-old Obed Vargas is definitely one of MLS' most exciting young prospects. He has an unique background as one of only a handful of professionals born in Alaska and through his Mexican descent, he chose to represent El Tri and already has his first cap for the senior national team. He's no rookie at this point — he could make his 100th appearance for the Sounders during the Club World Cup group stage, a testament to his skill as a box-to-box midfielder.

Prediction

Home field advantage may favor the Sounders but form tilts in Botafogo's favor, especially with Igor Jesus in strong form with seven goals in 24 games so far this season. South American teams are expected to take this competition very seriously, considering it is a good chance to prove their worth against European teams. Expect Botafogo to act accordingly as teams from CONMEBOL aim to impress. Pick: Botafogo 1, Seattle Sounders 0