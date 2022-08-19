Arsenal can, perhaps only briefly, jump into top spot in the Premier League's formative table on Saturday as they travel to Bournemouth to face the newly promoted Cherries. It would make for quite the contrast with this stage of last season, when after three games, Mikel Arteta's side were bottom of the pile with no points, no goals scored and nine conceded.

Arteta, however, will take nothing for granted against a Bournemouth side that picked up an impressive 2-0 win over Aston Villa when Premier League football returned to Dean Court. Though a thumping loss to Manchester City brought Scott Parker's men back to earth, they have begun to strengthen their squad with Marcos Senesi in contention to start after his arrival from Feyenoord. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dean Court -- Bournemouth, United Kingdom

TV: NBC | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Bournemouth +700; Draw +350; Arsenal -250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bournemouth: Despite their opening day victory, the Cherries still remain among the bookmakers' favorites for relegation. But they do at least have one thing going for them of late: An outstanding record at home. Bournemouth are unbeaten in 11 home league games and have not conceded in their last three. Were they to take that particular streak to four games in a row, they would match an achievement they last managed in April 2010 whilst playing in League Two.

"[Our home form] will be massive," said striker Kieffer Moore. "If you look at all the teams, home form is vital for everyone. If we can make the Vitality Stadium a fortress for us, it stands us in good stead."

Arsenal: Fresh from two goals and two assists on his home debut, Gabriel Jesus will be looking to continue his good form against a team he beat every time he faced them in a Manchester City shirt. The same is also true for fellow new arrival Oleksandr Zinchenko, whose adaptability as a left back who can drift into midfield has been no less critical in Arsenal's impressive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Arteta's attacking options should swell further with Fabio Vieira in contention to feature after playing for the club's Under-21s in midweek. He could take a spot on the bench from Nicolas Pepe, who is expected to join Nice on loan.

Prediction

Arsenal look to be a seriously impressive early season force and could well have too much for their hosts. PICK: Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2