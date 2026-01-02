Arsenal aim to keep things rolling Saturday when they head south to face Bournemouth in an English Premier League match. The Gunners (14-3-2) come in off a huge 4-1 victory against third-place Aston Villa on Tuesday that increased their lead in the EPL table to five points over Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Arsenal scored all four goals in the second half and didn't concede a goal until stoppage time. The Cherries (5-8-6) are 15th in the table, and their 2-2 draw with Chelsea was their 10th straight match without a victory (0-5-5).

Kickoff from Vitality Stadium is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. Arsenal are -209 favorites (wager $209 to win $100) in the latest Arsenal vs. Bournemouth odds at bet365, while Bournemouth are +500 underdogs (wager $100 to win $500). A draw is priced at +375 and the total is 2.5 (Over -150, Under +120).

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Arsenal vs. Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth best bets

Both Teams to Score -125 (1 unit, Bet MGM)

Arsenal over 2.5 Team Total +165 (0.5 units, BetMGM)

Correct Score: 3-1 Arsenal +1100 (0.1 units, Bet MGM)

Arsenal's Offense Flying High

Arsenal enter this match coming off their most emphatic and impressive win yet this season when they took down the most in-form team in Europe, Aston Villa, 4-1. Not only did Arsenal have four different goal-scorers in that match, but all four goals came in the second half, showing manager Mikel Areta's ability to make huge adjustments when needed in cagey matches. Arsenal continue to lead this league, and with each passing week it seems this team is synergizing more and more. I'm extremely impressed with how Arsenal looked against Aston Villa and expect them to keep their foot on the gas against a defensively leaky Bournemouth team.

Arsenal's Defensive Setbacks

While Arsenal's attack is finally clicking, both with their forwards and midfielders, we're seeing a bit of a pivot in how they're winning matches. This is a team that at the start of the season, showed elite levels of defensive fortitude, and 18 matches into the season they've conceded only 12 goals. The thing is, nine of those goals have been conceded over their last nine matches. We're seeing Arsenal stop playing for 1-0 cagey and defensive matches and starting to rely on their attack. Arsenal has now seen BTTS hit in four of their last five matches, while Bournemouth has seen it hit in four in a row. While Arsenal are the better team and should dominate once again for three big points, I expect Bournemouth to press, knowing this isn't a team you can stop, so goals should be flowing once again.