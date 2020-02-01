Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Aston Villa 7-13-4; Bournemouth 6-13-5

What to Know

Aston Villa will head off to play at Vitality Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Bournemouth after losing their first round-robin matchup. Villa will square off against Bournemouth on the road at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Allowing an average of 1.88 points per game, the Lions have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

The Lions slipped by Watford 2-1 last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth was able to grind out a solid victory over Brighton & Hove Albion last week, winning 3-1.

The last time the two teams met in last August, Villa and Bournemouth were neck-and-neck, but Villa came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can the Lions avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Series History

Bournemouth won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.