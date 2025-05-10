Bournemouth and Aston Villa will face off for a second time this season in a pivotal Premier League match on Saturday. The Villans have won four of their last five league matches and are three points out of a top-five spot in the EPL table. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are unbeaten in five straight matches and hoping to secure a Europa Conference League spot for next season.

Kickoff from Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa odds, while Villa are +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up. Here are Green's top 2025 Premier League picks and soccer predictions for Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa on Saturday:

Both teams to score & under 4.5 goals (-105)

The expert reminds us that Aston Villa have found the back of the net in each of their last 11 EPL matches, and Bournemouth have scored in 13 of their last 17 home games. However, home games have been low-scoring for the Cherries, with just one of those 17 matches at Vitality Stadium hitting over 4.5 goals.



"Both teams to score is priced at just -200. However, if you combine both teams to score with under 4.5 goals, you can get cumulative odds of -105, and that looks attractive," Green told SportsLine. Those corresponding odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Draw (+260)

"These teams look evenly matched, and they could ultimately cancel one another out. A draw would be a poor result for both teams, but it appears to be the most likely outcome," Green told SportsLine.



These teams battled to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture on Oct. 26, their second draw in their last three meetings. A draw is priced at +260 at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Want more soccer picks for Saturday?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa in Premier League action. Now, get the picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.