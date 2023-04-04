untitled-design-2023-04-04t074529-651.png
The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

  • Brighton & Hove Albion @ Bournemouth
  • Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 12-7-7; Bournemouth 7-6-15

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Vitality Stadium
  • TV: Peacock

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Bournemouth at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. If the odds can be believed, Brighton & Hove Albion are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

The matchup between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford on Saturday hardly resembled the 0-0 effort from their previous meeting. Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw. The result kept Brighton & Hove Albion happy, as they haven't lost a game since March 4th.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past Fulham 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Bournemouth who in their last game suffered a tough 3-0 loss.

After their draw, Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Bournemouth are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion are a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -173 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

