The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 12-7-7; Bournemouth 7-6-15

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Bournemouth at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium. If the odds can be believed, Brighton & Hove Albion are looking at one of their easiest games of the year.

The matchup between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford on Saturday hardly resembled the 0-0 effort from their previous meeting. Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford ended up with a point apiece after a 3-3 draw. The result kept Brighton & Hove Albion happy, as they haven't lost a game since March 4th.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth weren't the first on the board on Saturday, but they got there more often. They skirted past Fulham 2-1. The success represented a nice turnaround for Bournemouth who in their last game suffered a tough 3-0 loss.

After their draw, Brighton & Hove Albion will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Bournemouth are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion are a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -173 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.