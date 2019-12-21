Bournemouth vs. Burnley: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bournemouth vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Burnley 6-8-3; Bournemouth 5-8-4
What to Know
Bournemouth and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Both clubs are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
It was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Bournemouth and Chelsea on Saturday, but Bournemouth stepped up in the second half. Bournemouth won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 1-0.
Meanwhile, Burnley dodged a bullet on Saturday, finishing off Newcastle United 1-0.
Burnley are 6-8-3 (21 points) and Bournemouth is 5-8-4 (19 points), so if Bournemouth wins they will leapfrog Burnley in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley have won four out of their last six games against Bournemouth.
- Apr 06, 2019 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Sep 22, 2018 - Burnley 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- May 13, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 29, 2017 - Burnley 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- May 13, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 10, 2016 - Burnley 3 vs. Bournemouth 2
