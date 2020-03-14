Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
Crystal Palace @ Bournemouth
Current Records: Crystal Palace 10-10-9; Bournemouth 7-16-6
What to Know
Crystal Palace is headed to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Crystal Palace has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.
This past Saturday, Crystal Palace won by a goal, slipping past Watford 1-0.
Speaking of close games: Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Liverpool.
Crystal Palace got away with a 1-0 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Crystal Palace have won three out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.
- Dec 03, 2019 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- May 12, 2019 - Crystal Palace 5 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Oct 01, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Apr 07, 2018 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Dec 09, 2017 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Jan 31, 2017 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Aug 27, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Crystal Palace 1
