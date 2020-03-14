Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Crystal Palace 10-10-9; Bournemouth 7-16-6

What to Know

Crystal Palace is headed to Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. They will face off against one another at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday. Crystal Palace has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.

This past Saturday, Crystal Palace won by a goal, slipping past Watford 1-0.

Speaking of close games: Bournemouth lost 2-1 to Liverpool.

Crystal Palace got away with a 1-0 win in the teams' previous meeting last December. Will they repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday at 11 a.m. ET

Vitality Stadium

Series History

Crystal Palace have won three out of their last seven games against Bournemouth.