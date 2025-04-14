Bournemouth will try to snap a six-game losing streak in the English Premier League when they host Fulham on Monday. The Cherries (12-9-10) enter Monday's match with 45 points, but are winless in their last six league matches, losing four and drawing two. The Cottagers (13-9-9) have 48 points and are coming off an impressive 3-2 win over league-leading Liverpool. These teams settled for a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Kickoff at Vitality Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Bournemouth are +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Bournemouth vs. Fulham odds via FanDuel Sportbook, while the visitors are +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Fulham vs. Bourenmouth picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top EPL picks and predictions for Bournemouth vs. Fulham on Monday:

Over 2.5 goals (-140 at FanDuel)

Bournemouth and Fulham combined for four goals in the reverse fixture and both sides created their fair share of scoring opportunities. The Cherries finished with 16 total shots, including nine on target, while the Cottagers totaled 11 shots while controlling 52% of possession.

"These two played to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and both teams have scored in each of Bournemouth's last seven games across all competitions," Sutton pointed out. "Over 2.5 goals have also been scored in each of Bournemouth's past five fixtures and four of Fulham's last five matches across all competitions."

Fulham +0.5 (-145)

Bournemouth have struggled to secure a positive result in front of their home fans in recent weeks, losing four consecutive home fixtures in league play. Meanwhile, Fulham have recorded away victories over teams like Chelsea, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest this season.

"Fulham are coming off an impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool, and I think they'll secure another positive result in this one," Sutton told SportsLine. "The Cottagers have lost their last two away matches in league play, but they haven't lost three Premier League away games in a row since December 2023. Plus, Bournemouth have lost four consecutive home fixtures in league play, a big reason I'm backing Fulham on the road."

