The Premier League returns to action on Sunday

Who's Playing

Leeds United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Leeds United 7-9-17, Bournemouth 10-6-17

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

Bournemouth will look to defend their home pitch on Sunday against Leeds United at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

Bournemouth have had a rough go of it against Southampton in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them on Thursday. Bournemouth had just enough and edged Southampton out 1-0. The success represented a nice turnaround for Bournemouth who in their last game suffered a tough 4-0 loss.

Meanwhile, Leeds United haven't won a game since April 4th, a trend which continued on Tuesday. They and Leicester City played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each.

Bournemouth couldn't quite finish off Leeds United in their previous matchup last November and fell 4-3. Will Bournemouth have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Bournemouth are a slight favorite against Leeds United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +158 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

