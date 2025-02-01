After getting a chance to rest players in Champions League play, it's now time for Liverpool to get back to maintaining their hold on the top spot in the Premier League. Already six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand, the Reds can go more than 10 points clear at the top of the league depending on how things shake out this weekend, but they have quite a challenge ahead of facing Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola's men have scored nine goals in their last two games, brushing aside Champions League contenders in Newcastle United and are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions. Liverpool have been able to find a way past most challenges this season. but the Cherries will be anything but an easy victory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Feb. 1 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, Dorset

: Vitality Stadium -- Bournemouth, Dorset TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USA | Fubo TV (Try for free) Odds: Bournemouth +360; Draw +320; Liverpool -150

Storylines

Bournemouth: While Bournemouth won't want to enter this match being overconfident, they couldn't be facing Liverpool in much better form. Add in that Luis Sinisterra is back in contention for their potent attack and this is a team that can push for Europe depending on how things shake out. Being without a true striker due to injuries to Evanilson and Enis Unal, they've been able to make due, but that will be tough against Liverpool's stout defense.

Bournemouth predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Lewis Cook, Tyler Adams, Ryan Christie, David Brooks, Justin Kluivert, Antonine Semenyo, Dango Ouattara

Liverpool: Curtis Jones could miss the match along with Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez, but the attack could be in line for a boost. Darwin Nunez missed the Champions League clash with PSV due to an illness but he will be a late fitness test for facing the Cherries. With a rested Mohamed Salah, there will be plenty of attacking firepower, but the more the merrier.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Kounate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Lewis Diaz

Prediction

Bournemouth won't make it easy but this is a Liverpool team on a mission to win the Premier League and they'll do just enough to get that victory. Pick: Bournemouth 1, Liverpool 2