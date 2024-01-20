Liverpool look to pad their lead at the top of the 2023-24 English Premier League table when they visit Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth on Sunday. The Reds (13-6-1) are on a 13-match league unbeaten run and last played in a 3-2 League Cup victory against Fulham on Jan. 10. They hold a two-point lead over Manchester City and Aston Villa in the Premier League table. The Cherries (7-4-8) are in 12th place but have lost just once in their past eight EPL games. Their last match was a 3-2 FA Cup victory against Queens Park Rangers on Jan. 6.

Sunday's kickoff in Bournemouth, England is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The latest Bournemouth vs. Liverpool odds list the Reds as -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100), while the Cherries are +320 underdogs and a draw is also priced at +320. The over/under for total goals scored is 3.5, and in handicap betting, Liverpool are -0.5 (-140).

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool spread: Liverpool -0.5 (-140)

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool over/under: 3.5 goals

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool money line: Bournemouth +320, Liverpool -140, Draw +320

BOU: Have scored at least twice in four straight EPL home games (3-1-0).

LIV: Have scored in all 10 away games, getting at least two goals in six.

Why you should back Liverpool

The Reds are 8-5-0 in 13 matches since their only league loss, a 2-1 road setback to Spurs in September. They have won 10 of the past 11 against the Cherries, with the loss coming in the last road meeting. Liverpool dominated the match, keeping 70% possession and outshooting Bournemouth 15-5 (6-2 on target). They have beaten the Cherries twice since then, including a 3-1 victory at Anfield in August and a 2-1 League Cup victory at Bournemouth in November.

Mohamed Salah, the co-top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals, is on international duty and will be missed, but the Reds have other options. Darwin Nunez (five goals), Diogo Jota (five), Luis Diaz (three) and Cody Gakpo (three) are all capable scorers. Liverpool also have conceded just 18 goals in their 20 league matches, and goalkeeper Alisson has six clean sheets and a 77.4 save percentage. The Reds have 123 shots on target in 20 games, allowing just 67. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Bournemouth

The Cherries have struggled against the Reds, but they did manage to post a clean sheet in the most recent league meeting in Bournemouth. Philip Billing, who has scored twice this season, had the lone goal, and Neto had five saves to hold off the Reds. Dominic Solanke has scored 12 goals, third in the Premier League, and has 62 goals and 23 assists over the past four seasons. That includes 29 in the Championship in 2021-22 to help Bournemouth earn their promotion.

Bournemouth are 6-1-1 over their past eight league matches, with the only loss 3-1 at Spurs. They have a draw with title contender Aston Villa and a victory against Newcastle at home during the run and beat Man United at Old Trafford last month. The Cherries have yielded 36 goals this season, but only 13 at home. In addition to Salah, the Reds will be without Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who bring a lot to the attack with their crossing ability. See which team to pick here.

